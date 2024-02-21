Avian flu case reported in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An avian flu case has been confirmed in Kanawha County.

The state Department of Health said it’s the first case of avian flu, H5N1, in a non-commercial backyard flock in West Virginia since 2006.

The department said the public health risk is limited to those who had direct contact with the birds.

The avian flu does not spread easily among humans, officials said.

The virus spreads easily among poultry through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure.

“This virus has been previously identified in surrounding states, it is important to note that the risk of transmission to humans is very low and limited to those with direct contact with the birds,” state Health Officer Dr. Matthew Christiansen said.. “If you have concerns about your exposure or symptoms, you should isolate at home and contact your primary care doctor and local health department.”

Christiansen said the situation would continue to be followed.

The state Department of Agriculture said does not impact poultry, meat or egg products.

“The WVDA will continue to work with USDA-APHIS on monitoring and follow all protocols to protect our valuable poultry industry,” state Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said. “The best strategy any bird owner has against this disease is prevention. It is essential to continue taking preventative measures to protect flocks from wild birds where the disease occurs naturally and follow other biosecurity measures to prevent the spread.”