Autopsy will be conducted on body found in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man’s body was spotted in the Ohio River Wednesday morning.

Huntington police said a worker with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District reported seeing the body floating in the river near Harris Riverfront Park at around 9:30 a.m.

Huntington police and firefighters responded to the scene to retrieve the body.

Investigators said there’s no initial evidence to suggest foul play. The state Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Authorities said the man’s name won’t be released until next of kin is notified.