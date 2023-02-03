Auto Show rolling at Coliseum and Convention Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s International Auto Show is back for the first time since the pandemic.

The show opened Friday with several hundred new vehicles from different manufacturers will be on display for auto enthusiasts, with multiple manufacturers showing off their new and improved electric vehicles.

The West Virginia Auto Dealers Association is sponsoring the auto show, and event producer for the WVADA, Peter Alexander, said the event is critical for the dealers.

“This is absolutely critical for the dealers, to get back and to let the public know we are back in business,” he said.

Alexander added that the event is different from the previous years.

“Two or three years without a car show, the difference in cars now, if you walk through the front area, those are all EVs (electric vehicles), an EV Hummer, an EV Audi, an EV Subaru, these are just phenomenal products,” he said.

Alexander said this is a great place to compare vehicles if you’re in the market to buy.

“The real reason for an auto show is if you are in the market, this is a great place to compare side by side instead of having to go to all the dealerships. The products are all laid out here, and all you are going to do is get information on them; this isn’t a selling event; people aren’t going to pressure you to buy,” he said

The event will run through Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Story by Chayce Matheny