BELLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools and local law enforcement are seeking information on a break-in at Riverside High School.

The individual seen in surveillance footage wearing all black with gloves is believed to have broken into Riverside on Monday morning.

Kanawha County Schools is asking anyone with information or recognition of this person, please leave a tip on our anonymous tipline or email us directly at kcscrimereport@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.