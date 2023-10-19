Authorities nab two burglars in the act at a Hurricane home

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Authorities caught two men in the middle of a burglary attempt at a home in Hurricane Wednesday.

Troopers from the Winfield Detachment and members of the Hurricane Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on Midland Trail in Hurricane at around noon.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the victim could see the suspects acting in real time through their home security system.

Troopers said the residence was secluded and they had to hike up a mountain and through the woods to reach it.

The suspects attempted to flee the area on foot, but were quickly apprehended without incident. They were identified as Dustin Wendell, 33, of Saint Albans and Joshua Rutledge, 34, of Charleston.

Both men are charged with burglary, conspiracy, and felony destruction of property.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.