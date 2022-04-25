Authorities arrest suspect in Fayette County shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Authorities on Monday arrested a man who allegedly shot a woman in Fayette County last week.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said law enforcement arrested 52-year-old Bernard G. Reynolds Jr. in Beckley. Reynolds allegedly shot Amanda Miller, 31, of Mount Hope on April 19 in the Whipple area. She remains in critical condition at Charleston Area Medical Center.

The arrest is the result of a collaboration between the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern West Virginia CUFFED Task Force. Two Fayette County deputies who work with the task force received a tip Monday morning about Reynolds being in Raleigh County.

“They went over there to follow up with some stuff, and he was riding a bike down the middle of town,” Fridley said.

The deputies arrested Reynolds near 2nd and 3rd streets.

“He’s not riding a bike anymore,” Fridley added.

According to Fridley, Reynolds has been charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, which are both felony charges.