Authorities arrest person suspected of Missouri murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A person facing a murder allegation in Missouri has been arrested in Charleston.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday announced the arrest of Stacy Andrew Gipson.

Gipson is accused of murdering a person in December in southern Missouri. Authorities took Gipson into custody following a brief foot pursuit near Bigley Avenue.

Officers with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Ravenswood Police Department assisted in the arrest.