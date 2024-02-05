August 2023 flood victims encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Disaster relief funding is now on its way to residents of Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties affected by the late August 2023 flooding.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams will be deployed around the hardest hit communities this week in those counties to help register victims for assistance to cover the damage-related expenses caused in the wake of that flood.

They plan to set up Disaster Recovery Centers in various communities within and near the communities.

Areas of Eastern Kanawha County saw some of the worst of the August flooding, including in Winifred Hallow, also known as Fields Creek, which saw up to 3.7 inches of rain.

Near Winifred, the Town of Chesapeake had also received some damage from the flooding. Chesapeake Mayor Melissa Hill said many residents still have their receipts from that time, and they are ready to receive the much-needed assistance.

“It did take a while, but five months is, I believe, really fast to get a FEMA declaration, and so we’re grateful for that, but at the same time, we do want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to apply,” said Hill.

Hill said residents will have to contact FEMA to receive the assistance.

According to FEMA, if you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible with your insurance agent.

The fastest way to apply is through DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or through the FEMA mobile app.

Hill said applying for the relief should be easy for most.

“Most already have their initial application probably already on file, because they had to use a QRG to get to the link to at least tell them how many people, how many homes were impacted by the flood,” she said.

Hill said while residents can expect to see FEMA team members going around door-to-door this week, she encourages people to reach out before that.

“Reach out to FEMA, I’m sure they have people over the phone that can help you a lot faster even than coming on-site probably, but by having both options gives everyone access and the ability to get what they need and get that reimbursement,” Hill said.

FEMA said to have the following information readily available when applying for assistance:

. A current phone number where you can be contacted

. Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

. Your Social Security number, if available

. A general list of damage and losses

. If insured, the policy number or the agent and/ or the company name