Audit: No misconduct found in KCEAA employee fund

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An outside audit has found no misconduct of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority’s employee relations fund.

The agency’s board met on Friday to discuss the findings of the audit, done by Arnett Carbis Toothman, LLP, who was hired in July. Tom Susman, Spokesperson for Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) told 580-WCHS that the audit was done after an employee contacted the board about alleged misuse of the money.

Susman described the employee relations fund account as a voluntary account where employees’ withholdings are deposited into. He said employees typically volunteer to withdraw $3 per paycheck into this fund which is used for numerous purposes throughout the year.

“A small amount is voluntarily taken out of each payroll and placed in the account. It’s used for items that probably shouldn’t be used for taxpayer or county money,” Susman said, using examples of holiday parties and personal employee support such as a funeral or a house fire.

Susman said the audit began just more than 30 days ago from Monday and looked at two years worth of invoices and two years worth of expenses.

“They found that all of the dollars were accounted for based on the guidelines of the audit,” he said.

Susman said the amount total of the fund at the end of was under $400. He said KCEAA leadership works with employees to oversee the account. One thing the board looked at was to move the fund out of the agency and have its own checking account, he added.

He continued by saying the agency is looking to move forward and have the fund as an ’employee association type situation.’

“Looking to set up the funds similar to the way it is at other agencies and county governments around, the way it is at Metro,” Susman said.

Monica Mason was appointed executive director of KCEAA in July after Joe Lynch announced his retirement this summer after three decades of service.