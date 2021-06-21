ATV crashes in Clay, Mason counties claim lives

CLAY, W.Va. — Two people were killed, including a 10-year-old boy, in separate ATV crashes Sunday in West Virginia.

State troopers said the boy, of Lizemores, was operating the ATV in the Bird Hollow area of Clay County at shortly after 5 p.m. when the ATV went off the road in a curve and struck a rock wall.

He was pronounced dead at Montgomery General Hospital, troopers said. A passenger, a juvenile girl, is being treated at Charleston Area Medical Center.

A separate ATV crash, which happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Mason County, claimed a life.

The wreck occurred in the Leon area. Additional details were not released.