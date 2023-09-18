Attendance for Dirty Birds games in 2023 up compared to last season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More people flocked to GoMart Ballpark for Dirty Birds game this year than last season.

The Charleston Dirty Birds announced Monday that 140,632 fans attended the team’s 66 home games this year, which is a 15% increase from 2022. Last years attendance was 119,165 for 67 home games.

“Being up over 15% attendance from last year shows how strong the community support is and continues the upward trajectory of our organization,” said Dirty Birds’ Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. “We had more kids attend our Ballpark for camps, clinics, and lessons than any other team I know of, by far.”

The Dirty Birds saw 21,467 more fans in the ballpark this year. May 24 was also the highest-attended game.

“With over 140,000 fans attending our games this season, we are excited for the future!” said General Manager, Ben Blum. We are thankful to have the opportunity to build upon our successes driving the overall customer experience with additional events, camps and clinics for our future fans, and creating memories that last a lifetime.”

The Dirty Birds said they also saw great turnouts for their six kids camps that they hosted during the season. They had over 1,000 participants for all the camps, clinics and lessons that were provided.

“The future is very bright and I already can’t wait for next season.” Shea added.