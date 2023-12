KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — At least one person is injured following a crash on Corridor G South in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in a crash at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday which happened at Kesari Drive near the Lincoln-Boone county line.

Dispatchers said one person was ejected from a vehicle. It’s unclear how many people were involved and the extent of their injuries.

This is the fourth crash to occur on US-119 Wednesday.