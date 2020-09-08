At least 1 COVID case reported at 6 Kanawha County schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are six schools in Kanawha County where workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and in all but one facility its a single case.

Only Ben Franklin Community and Technical Center is reporting two cases. Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday there were also positive cases reported at Cedar Grove Middle School, Horace Mann Middle School, Sissonville High School, Shoals Elementary and Chamberlain Elementary.

The school system is following state guidelines, according to Kanawha County Schools spokesperson Briana Warner.

A single case is not considered an outbreak, Warner said.

“We worked with the Health Department and because they are separate and not related, it is also not considered an outbreak that would warrant any additional closure,” she said.

Lincoln County has a COVID-19 case at Duval K-8 and Mason County still has cases at Point Pleasant Primary.