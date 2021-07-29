ASP proud of work done as West Side as projects wind down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachia Service Project is celebrating its West Side volunteer home repair and neighborhood revitalization efforts this week as it wraps up work.

The organization (ASP), had a seven to eight-week program, bringing in volunteers to work to repair owner-occupied homes for local residents at no cost to them.

Erin Andrews-Sharer, the Regional Coordinator for ASP said the team finishes on Friday after a long summer but reactions from the homeowners make it all worth it.

“I’ve heard responses from folks saying ‘I’m excited to bring my grandkids over to my house now that it’s safe enough to have them here.’ Or being able and more willing, interested in having folks over at their home,” she said.

ASP started working on the West Side of Charleston in 2018, coordinating volunteer groups from across the county to complete home repair projects for West Side residents under the supervision of ASP staff, for the course of an 8-week program, a release said.

Andrews-Sharer said volunteer groups have been hosted by Green Memorial Presbyterian Church.

“This is actually the first time our volunteers have been staying on the West Side. I think that’s been an incredible opportunity to bridge those gaps and get to know the community a little bit better,” she said.

According to ASP, the organization has completed significant repairs on 31 homes since 2018, affecting over 70 people. ASP dedicated its first New Build home in February of this year.

Andrews-Sharer said having the ability to replace homes that are damaged beyond repair is a key factor in addressing the affordable housing challenges facing the West Side community.

She said this has all brought the community together for the greater good.

“I’ve had community leaders and folks on the West Side that someone got a roof and neighbors want to put on their own new roof. ‘We saw theirs and it looks amazing,'” Andrews-Sharer said.