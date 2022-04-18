As Suddenlink is set to change name, Linville says company needs to change service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Suddenlink, which has around 190,000 internet and cable subscribers in West Virginia, will become Optimum by the end of the year.

However, for Delegate Daniel Linville (R-Cabell), the chair of the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee, it’s far from enough. Linville tells MetroNews that Suddenlink and its parent company Altice USA, which also runs provider Optimum, must also change how they do customer service.

In February, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s quality of service, fining the company more than $2.2 million.

“Whether it’s Suddenlink, Optimum, Altice Internet Company, the conditions still apply and we need to make sure they are serving West Virginians really well,” Linville said.

On Suddenlink’s website, it states the reason for changing its services to Optimum:

“We heard you, and we know it’s time to reconnect. Though keeping you connected to what you love has always been our number one goal, we understand that we haven’t always gotten it right. In taking important steps to do better by you, we are excited to announce that Suddenlink is becoming Optimum. Optimum is one of the largest connectivity providers in the U.S., delivering internet, TV and mobile services to millions of people and small businesses across the country.”

According to the company, Suddenlink’s internet network will be converted to a new 100% fiber-optic network in the states of West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas. In addition, Optimum Mobile will be operated on the T-Mobile network, the company said.

“We’re taking big steps every day to better connect our customers with faster speeds, better value, and great service, and we’re excited to bring this new Optimum experience to you,” the company said online.

As part of the order issued by the PSC, the commission found the company had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers of its cable, internet and phone service.

The PSC also determined that Suddenlink intentionally reduced its maintenance work and budget, reduced the number of full-time employees, changed its method of communicating with customers and ignored thousands of customer complaints, a release stated.

Linville told MetroNews he has not heard an update on the order for Suddenlink to locate a call center in West Virginia. He believes that will be the best first step for the company to improve service in the Mountain State.

“Terms and conditions of the PSC settlement still apply, all consumer protections still apply, and changing the name of the company does not reset that to zero. All ongoing investigations certainly would continue,” he said.

“I hope it’s a move in the right direction but nothing is promised.”

MetroNews reached out to Suddenlink for comment but did not hear back.