As gas prices remain high, KRT fueling program continues with low prices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the average price of gasoline remains steady just over $4 a gallon in West Virginia, county, city and KRT vehicles are paying a lot less than that to fill up the tank.

Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) manages a fuel program for Kanawha County and local municipalities — over 100 city and county agencies.

Sean Hill, Executive Director of KRT told 580-WCHS that KRT locked in diesel at $2.53 and gasoline $2.38 a gallon for the first year and $2.47 and $2.31 a gallon for the second year. Hill said most of the diesel is consumed by the KRT buses while counties and municipalities consume the gasoline.

“We bid this fueling contract every two years. Last November, we locked in prices for the next two years,” he said.

Annually, KRT manages over 500,000 gallons of diesel and 700,000 gallons of gasoline. Hill said the fueling program that will save Kanawha County taxpayers over $1 million this year.

“It’s another service we offer quietly behind the scenes. Right now we so much attention to the rising fuel prices, we want to make sure that taxpayers understand we are doing everything we can to make sure our county and municipal agencies are saving money,” he said.

According to AAA, the average price for gasoline per gallon in West Virginia as of Tuesday is $4.07.

Hill said he has spoken with bus drivers on passenger numbers over the past month and predicts a rise in numbers based on fuel prices rising.

“We’ll have our numbers at the end of the month and I anticipate that our ridership is going to go up. It wouldn’t shock me if it went up 10 percent,” Hill said.