Arrests made in Kanawha-Fayette drug operation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dozens of law enforcement officers fanned out over parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties Wednesday making arrests in connection with a yearlong investigation into a drug trafficking operation.

U.S. Attorney for Southern West Virginia Mike Stuart said 13 people are charged in two separate indictments.

“Meth. Heroin. Marijuana. The takedown of this network of drug dealers is another major victory for the people of West Virginia,” Stuart said in a Wednesday afternoon news conference outside the Byrd Federal Courthouse in Charleston.

The investigation, called ‘Second Wave,’ was conducted by the FBI and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. Approximately 150 officers took part in Wednesday’s roundup.

Stuart said the organization was fueling the state’s addiction problem.

“The people of Kanawha and Fayette counties are certainly safer as a result of today’s arrests. I commend our many federal, state and local law enforcement partners for their remarkable work in this long-term investigation,” Stuart said.

He said those in the operation were invested in “the entire smorgasbord of drugs.”

“There’s no question this went beyond West Virginia, well beyond the counties of Fayette and Kanawha,” Stuart said.

Charged in a six count indictment are Jason Michael Terrell, 36, of Mount Carbon; Larry Terrence Martin, 31, of Charleston; Carol Belton, 61, of Montgomery; Steven Matthew Bumpus, 31, of Charleston; Jimmy Lee Coleman, 34, of Gauley Bridge; Roger Jarea Drake, 31, of Charleston; Rashawn Akmed Miller, 36, of Columbus, Ohio; William Lee Patton, 62, of Montgomery; Craig Edward Redman, 41, of Kimberly; Tonya Nichole Simerly, 35, of Montgomery; and Ronald Lee Thomas, III, 28, of Charleston.

The indictment alleges meth distribution from July 2019 to this month along with other drug trafficking crimes.

Gregory Eugene Woods, 43, of St. Albans, was named in a separate drug indictment. Joe Joe Fragale, Sr., and Sammy Joe Fragale, Jr., were named in a conspiracy indictment.

Stuart said a long investigation doesn’t come to fruition without major cooperation.

“It’s pretty amazing when you don’t have a leak, where everything goes exactly as planned but it’s because I think the cooperation we’ve built and the team we’ve built between federal, state and local law enforcement is really unprecedented,” he said.

Stuart repeated his belief in redemption for those impacted by the drug operation.

“There’s no better day than today to seek help. Make today the best day of the rest of your life,” he said.

Stuart was surrounded by sheriffs, police chiefs and other law enforcement officers from around the region at Wednesday’s news conference.