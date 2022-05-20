Arrest warrant out for Charleston woman in connection with North Charleston blaze

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Fire Department has an arrest warrant out for a woman connected to an arson.

The department is seeking Amanda Brooks for 1st-degree arson for a fire in North Charleston on May 18. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at 4002 26th Street.

Lt. Justin Alford told WSAZ-TV that eyewitness accounts and surveillance video show Brooks on the property when the fire started in a vehicle and then extended to the home.

No one was injured in the blaze as three people were inside at the time but made it out safely.

For information on Brooks’whereabouts, call Alford at 304-389-0323.