Arrest warrant issued for former Chapmanville Police K-9 handler after second no-show in court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A warrant is now out for the arrest of a former Chapmanville police officer charged in connection with the disappearance of a K-9 officer.

Marcus Dudley, 26, failed to appear for his arraignment by 11 a.m. Thursday before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom. Dudley was also a no-show in court Wednesday.

That was no surprise to South Charleston resident Jessica France who is with the Facebook group Justice for K-9 Officer Chase.

“We knew it. We had that feeling and we knew that he would not be here,” France told MetroNews outside the courtroom.

Dudley was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury last week. The multi-count indictment included counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

France said she lived near Dudley and saw how he interacted with Chase.

“There was no bond. There was no trust bond. Chase would look for a command but was confused,” she said.

Dudley’s attorneys told the judge Wednesday their client is living outside of West Virginia and had trouble with transportation to make it back for his arraignment. The judge called that a “shallow excuse,” according to WCHS-TV.

France said Dudley has a lot of explaining to do.

“For one, he should’ve never left. If you’re under any type of investigation, you should stay until the investigation is over with and your name has been cleared,” she said. “Innocent people don’t flee, go and hide and not have answers.”

Former Chapmanville Police K-9 handler Marcus Dudley is a no-show again here at the Kanawha County Courthouse. He was ordered to appear by 11am for his arraignment following the disappearance of K-9 Chase. These supporters are hoping to bring Chase home. @WVMetroNews @580WCHS pic.twitter.com/4PUzWi59SL — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) August 10, 2023

Some supporters on Thursday showed up to court wearing “Justice for Chase” T-shirts. France said it’s important to keep looking for Chase. She believes the dog is still alive.

“We do have some of those feelings that he might not be with us, but there’s still a hope that he will come home,” she said.

France added Chase is not just any dog.

“He’s a partner. He’s a friend and he would be family,” she said.

Dudley originally reported Chase’s disappearance to South Charleston police in April. He claimed he jumped the fence in the yard where he was staying. Police have said they’ve been able to prove that didn’t happen.

South Charleston Police and Chapmanville Police have been working together to find Chase.

Dudley has been off the job since shortly after Chase’s disappearance.