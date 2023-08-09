Arrest warrant issued for Cross Lanes man connected to deadly shooting of girlfriend’s father

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — An arrest warrant has been filed by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section for a Cross Lanes man accused of killing his girlfriend’s father.

The warrant was filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Tuesday against Alexander James Hall, 23, for one felony count of first-degree murder.

Hall is accused of shooting and killing Billie Joe Parker, 52, of Spencer, at the Carleton Court Apartments in Cross Lanes Monday evening.

Deputies were on their way to the apartments to serve a warrant from an incident reported earlier in the day. Deputies were going to conduct a welfare check on the girlfriend of Hall, who had reported a domestic dispute from a few days prior.

The woman was advised by deputies to file a protection order and vacate the residence.

Hall had returned to the residence later and had called 9-1-1 to file a missing persons report, after realizing the woman was not there and had left the home.

According to authorities, Parker, the father of the woman, had shown up to check on his daughter. A disturbance then occurred between Parker and Hall which escalated into Hall pulling out a

handgun. He shot Parker two times.

Parker was severely wounded when he was found by deputies. Life-saving measures were conducted at the scene by the responding deputies until EMS arrived. Parker was transported from the scene, but was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Hall was found nearby and placed under arrest, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said they found sufficient evidence in their investigation of the case to proceed with the murder charge.

Hall is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail and was originally facing a domestic battery charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for the charge of first-degree murder Wednesday evening.