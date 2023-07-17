Man arrested in Cross Lanes robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery after a hold-up at a Cross Lanes convenience store last week.

Deputies said Camri White, 28, of Cross Lanes, allegedly entered the Little General Store at about 5:15 a.m. last Tuesday, fired a shot from a handgun into the ceiling and demanded money.

Kanawha County Sheriff Joe Crawford said during a Monday afternoon press conference regarding the case that what makes it particularly concerning is that White actually had a gun and wasn’t just threatening one.

“I think what makes this case concerning to us is that it’s one thing to go in and brandish a weapon or have people think that you have a weapon, when you actually go in and discharge a firearm,” said Crawford.

White got away with about $900.00.

Surveillance video showed White headed toward West Washington Street in the Cross Lanes area.

Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said investigators learned during the week that South Charleston police were investigated a separate crime involving a residence in the same area. Deputies found White at the residence Monday afternoon where he was taken into custody without incident.

Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Debra Rusnak said that White has a previous record of crime.

“I can tell you that this individual has a prior crime background history, so it was of the utmost importance that this case be solved and we get him arrested as soon as possible, and thankfully thats what the sheriffs department was able to do today,” said Rusnak.

White is charged with armed robbery and being a prohibitive person in possession of a firearm.