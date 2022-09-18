Arrest made in Wyoming Street murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting death in Charleston but are still looking for the man they’ve identified as the shooter.

Cortni Ann Stovall, 27, is charged with murder. She was allegedly driving the car that took Tyran Gray from the scene of a shooting where Norman Sweeney, 49, was killed.

Sweeney died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest while he was near his car on Wyoming Street.

Police said Stovall was seen driving a car with Gray inside shortly after the shooting. Police are still looking for Gray.

Stovall was arrested late Friday night and is in the South Central Regional Jail.