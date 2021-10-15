Arrest made in West Side double murder

DETROIT, W.Va. — A Michigan has been charged with killing two Charleston women.

Police apprehended Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, in Detroit Thursday morning. A warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday night.

Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said Goodman shot and killed Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher last Friday morning on the city’s West Side. Both victims were 22.

Hazelett said Goodman became a person of interest not long after the investigation began.

“He was an acquaintance of the victims and once we learned that we were able to work the investigation to obtain a warrant for him,” Hazelett said.

White’s body was found early last Friday morning on Hunt Avenue. She had been shot multiple times. Belcher’s body was found a few hours later in between houses on Grant Street. She also suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators said they believe both women were shot at the same time with Belcher running from the scene and Goodman giving chase.

Hazelett would not say Thursday what led to the shootings including a possible motive. He credits good police work along with the help of the Detroit Police Department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team in their efforts to take Goodman into custody.

“A lot of things fell in place here,” Hazelett said. “We worked long hours on this case and we used every tool possible. The Detroit Police Department was excellent to work with and gave us all of the resources we needed and we were able to take him into custody quickly.”

Hazelett said one of his investigative teams will remain in Detroit while Goodman faces extradition.

“He’ll go through the process up there and eventually make his way back to Charleston,” Hazelett said.

White and Belcher were roommates, police previously said.