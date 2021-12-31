Arrest made in Tennessee Avenue shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest Thursday night of a shooting that took place early Thursday morning in Charleston.

Christopher Parsons, 24, of Charleston, has been charged with malicious wounding in connection with the shooting that injured Steven Michael Ferrell.

Ferrell, 31, of Charleston, was shot twice in the arm as he rode his bike on Tennessee Avenue. Police orginally said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute but now believe it was random.

Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett says Parsons was on a three-day drug binge when the shooting occurred and was hallucinating while driving. He’s being held in the South Central Regional Jail.

Ferrell’s injuries were not life-threatening.