SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder last week in South Charleston.

Police said U.S. Marshals took Tavian Jones into custody Thursday in Green County, Tenn.

Jones is charged with murder in the Dec. 7 shooting death of Anthony Souvanlasy of Charleston

Souvanlasy, 37, was found along First Avenue. He had been shot in the head.

Police said Souvanlasy had a bicycle with him at the time of his death.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was obtained Tuesday.