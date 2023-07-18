Arrest made in Nitro robbery

NITRO, W.Va. — Police have arrested a man on a robbery charge following a hold-up Tuesday morning at a video lottery parlor in Nitro.

According to Nitro Police, Travis McDaniel, 41, entered Jolie’s on Main Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. He had a gun and demanded money. He got away with about $1,900 in cash, police said.

Investigators said they were quickly able to identify McDaniel as the suspect. They later found him hiding in a house on 3rd Avenue that he had been previously associated with. Officers found McDaniel hiding underneath a pile of clothes on the floor.

He’s charged with robbery and is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bail.

Police said McDaniel used an airsoft pistol in the robbery. It was found behind Jolie’s.