Arrest made in Mason murder

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County deputies made an arrest in an ongoing murder investigation.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Anthony Yester, 41, and subsequently arrested him for first degree murder. He’s accused of killing Paul Matheny, 41, formerly of Leon.

A tree trimming crew found Matheny’s body in the bed of an abandoned pickup in a remote area along Gill Ridge Road near Letart last week. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department has not indicated a cause of death in the case.

Yester is lodged in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.