Arrest made in Lincoln County fires

HARTS CREEK, W.Va. — A Wayne County man is jailed on arson charges after three buildings erupted in flames in Lincoln County early Friday morning.

William Lusher

State Police arrested William Cody Lusher, 29, of Kenova after the 12:30 a.m. blaze in the Harts Creek area.

Troopers say the fire started in an abandoned home, the spread to an abandoned store and a church. Firemen worked quickly to minimize damage to the church and the store front, but the house was a total loss.

Nobody was injured. Lusher was taken into custody by State Police soon after the fire was discovered.