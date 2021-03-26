Arrest made in Kanawha County fires

DUNBAR, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man has been arrested for setting an outdoor fire last weekend in the county.

Jerry Allen Burgess, 22, of Charleston, is charged with two felony counts of setting fire to lands of another. He’s lodged in the South Central Regional Jail.

Burgess was arrested after an investigation by the Special Operations Unit of the state Division of Forestry.

Burgess is charged with setting two fires March 21 on Dutch Hollow Road in Dunbar.

According to investigators, the fires happened at 3:45 in the afternoon and burned about seven acres. There were no injuries.