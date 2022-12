HILLTOP, W.Va. — A Fayette County man is in custody after being charged in connection with a Nov. 21 shooting death.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said Kayce Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro. His body was found in a residence at the Mountain Air Mobile Home Park in Hilltop.

Simms is being held in the Southern Regional Jail without bail.