Arrest made in connection with death of Charleston teenager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies charged a juvenile Monday in connection with the August death of a 14-year-old girl.

A news release from the sheriff’s department said the juvenile is charged with first degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon by a minor.

Da’nija Miller died following a shooting in the Rutledge area of Kanawha County on Aug. 15. She had just completed her first few days of high school at Capital High when the shooting occurred.

At a candlelight vigil a few days after the shooting, friends and teachers from Piedmont Elementary, West Side Middle and Capital High schools to shared their memories of Miller.

“She always had a smile on her face, and she was the life of the party. Wherever she was, that’s where everybody wanted to be. She was the leader. Everybody followed what she did,” Piedmont Elementary School Principal Ashley James said. “It’s gut-wrenching to me that somebody would take her life, and unfortunately, this is happening more and more every day.”

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released no further information Monday about the arrest in connection with the case.