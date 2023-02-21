Arrest made in connection to shooting death of Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In just around 24 hours time, the Charleston Police Department make an arrest in connection with the shooting death of Julia Wickline.

Peris Fallins, 36, of Charleston, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after he shot and killed Wickline, 40, Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the front porch of a sober-living home on Grant Street.

Lt. Tony Hazelett, Charleston Police Chief of Detectives, says he credits the work of the detectives for identifying and arresting Fallins within that 24-hour time span.

“The detectives were going door-to-door and talked to several people,” Hazelett said. “Being a Sunday, there was a lot of people out.”

Hazelett and detectives used camera footage from the area and the many people they interviewed to put the pieces of the case together and nab Fallins as the suspect.

Hazelett said they conducted surveillance on Fallins’ residence before obtaining an arrest warrant. They detained Fallins early Monday afternoon.

“It was key to make an arrest in less than 24 hours,” said Hazelett. “It’s a good day.”

There’s been no motive given at this time, and Hazelett said he doesn’t know yet if the suspect and victim knew each other. Fallins is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.