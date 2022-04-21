Arrest made in Clay County death

WIDEN, W.Va. — A Clay County man has been charged with killing his mother and setting her car on fire with her body in it.

Johnny Dale Rogers II, 34, of Widen, was booked into the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods Wednesday after being arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

A burned-out car with human remains in it was found over an embankment off of Widen Ridge Road Wednesday morning after Rogers initially said his mother, Darlene Faye Jackson, didn’t return home after running some errands. A criminal complaint said Rogers lately admitted to killing her.

Rogers is being held without bail. State troopers are continuing their investigation.