Arrest made in Charleston stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is hospitalized and another man in custody following a stabbing in Charleston Saturday evening.

Carl Foster

According to Charleston police, a man identified as Carl Foster, 45, of Charleston, was in an argument with Anthony Morrison, 38, also of Charleston, at the Washington Manor housing complex at around 5 p.m. when Foster allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Morrison several times including a stab wound to the neck.

Police said Morrison is hospitalized in serious condition. Foster is charged with malicious wounding and in the South Central Regional Jail.