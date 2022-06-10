Arrest made in Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Beckley man was arrested in Florida Friday in connection with a shooting death in Charleston on June 4.

Charleston police said Meeko Harris, 23, was taken into custody in Osceloa, Fla. Police said the U.S. Marshal Service assisted with the arrest.

Harris allegedly shot and killed James Daughterty, 27, in a parking lot at the corner of Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard in downtown Charleston.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment with a firearm.

He’ll face extradition back to West Virginia.