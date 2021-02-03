Arrest made in 7th Avenue shooting death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man Charleston police have been looking for since an August 2020 shooting death was arrested Wednesday.

According to police, Clarence Haley Jr., 24, was taken into custody at a Charleston area hotel Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a residence on 7th Avenue in Charleston around 1 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2020. Officer found Ronell Huff, 43, of Charleston, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at a local hospital.

Investigators said at the time Huff and Haley had gotten into an argument and Haley pulled a handgun and shot Huff.

Haley is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge at the South Central Regional Jail.