Arrest made in 2-year-old’s death

Brittany Napier 31, of Dunbar, was charged Monday with child neglect resulting in death.

Napier was watching Za’khi Williams when he died in her Parkway Drive residence on July 11.

Investigators said Napier had been babysitting Williams for a few days when the death occurred.

“Napier confessed to placing a queen-size mattress over the top of the pack-and-play while the two-year-old was inside of it. It is believed the child was found pinned between the mattress and the top rail of the pack-and-play, which resulted in death,” a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Napier apologized as she was led into Kanawha County Magistrate Court for her arraignment Monday evening.

“I’m sorry….for everything,” Napier said.

Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the death should have never happened.

“It’s a tragic event that we are here talking about this,” Crawford said at a Monday evening news conference. “A 2-year-old’s life was definitely taken too short. Our heartfelt prayers and sympathy definitely goes out to the family.”

The arrest comes after the Kanawha Bureau of Investigation, which had been working with Dunbar police, took over as the lead agency in the probe.

“The Kanawha Bureau of Investigation was involved from the inception of the investigation and they have been working in conjunction with the Dunbar Police Department in investigating the matter,” Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak said earlier Monday. “We did ask that KBI take the lead in the investigation with the assistance of the Dunbar Police Department and that’s simply because KBI has extensive resources and means.”

Crawford said both agencies have been working diligently on the case.

“Investigators have been working this case pretty much solidly from that day. There are still things going on and the investigation is still continuing,” Crawford said.

Police described the death as suspicious from the start of the investigation. Crawford said cases like this are become more prevalent.

“They’re never easy to work,” he said.

Napier was arraigned and is being held on $250,000 bail.