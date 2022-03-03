Arrest made after 3 county pursuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who led authorities on a chase which covered three counties is behind bars and facing several charges.

Charleston Police said they were called to Women and Children’s Hospital early Thursday morning over a domestic incident. The incident apparently occurred in Nitro and involved Dakota Taylor, 20. Charleston Police said Taylor fled authorities at the hospital, but they cut off pursuit of him per their pursuit policy.

The chase was picked up when South Charleston Police spotted him. The pursuit proceeded on U.S. Route 60 where the St. Albans Police, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and West Virginia State Police all became involved.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department broke off involvement at the county line. There some Putnam County units joined the pursuit which finally ended in Cabell County in the community of Culloden.

Taylor was placed in custody and according to the Western Regional Jail website is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and child neglect creating risk of injury or death. There was a one year old child in the car with Taylor at the time of the incident. The child was unharmed when he was apprehended.

It’s unclear who filed the initial charges, but an investigation is underway and it appears Taylor will face additional charges unrelated to the pursuit.