Arrest in Clay County shooting death

DILLE, W.Va. — A Nicholas County man is charged with murder following the shooting death of his brother in Clay County.

Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, of Birch River, is charged with murder in the Saturday death of Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward.

According to state police troopers, the two men were arguing over stolen property at a residence in the Dille community of Clay County when Zachary Garvin-Ward shot his brother in the chest. Cory Garvin-Ward died a short time later.

Zachary Garvin-Ward is in the Central Regional Jail without bail.