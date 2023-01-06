Arrest in Charleston stabbing death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston.

Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived they found Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, of Charleston, had suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck. Charleston Fire Department paramedics performed life-saving rescue efforts on the victim but she died at the scene.

According to police, Marcinkowsky is the daughter of Wymer’s boyfriend and all three lived at the location. Investigators said Marcinkowsky and Wymer were in an argument which escalated to violence.

“At the time the father wasn’t home. She really didn’t go into what the argument was about. We just know there was an argument and it had been ongoing during the evening and then unfortunately resulted in the death of Ms. Marcinkowsky,” said Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett.

Wymer is charged with first degree murder and lodged in the South Central Regional Jail without bail. It’s Charleston’s first homicide of 2023.