Arraignment pushed back for Kanawha man accused of violent crime spree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man accused of a violent crime spree in Charleston early last month has had his arraignment postponed.

Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin, was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey at 10 a.m. by video but there were issues with the technology.

Joshua Andrew Drennen

An order put out Monday evening by state Supreme Court and the COVID-19 outbreak have put many court systems around the state in a bind, including not allowing many people in the courtroom at the judge’s discretion.

Drennen will now be arraigned on April 27 at 9 a.m.

In late Feb., Drennen was indicted on counts of murder, attempted murder, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault during the commission of a crime, attempted first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious wounding, first-degree robbery, and petit larceny.

Drennen’s crime spree allegedly included the murder of an elderly woman and the attack of a Charleston police officer on Feb. 11.