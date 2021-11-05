Area leaders promote future of electric school buses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health, education and elected leaders from the state gathered in Charleston Thursday morning to promote the future of zero-emission school buses in West Virginia.

Each speaker stated how the electric vehicle versus the current diesel models would be healthier for everyone involved and come at a lower cost for school systems. The massive trillion-dollar infrastructure bill currently in Congress includes portions of funding that could be used for electric school transportation across the country.

Greg Webb of Thomas Bus, the model of the bus on-site, told 580-WCHS that there are over 100 electric Thomas buses across the country but none in the Mountain State. The Julie-electric bus had 226 kilowatts of battery capacity and a 138-mile range. A complete charge of the bus would take three and a half hours, Webb said.

“We get a lot of feedback saying the drivers do not want to go back and drive their diesels. They would rather drive the electric bus. Even some of the kids have had the opportunity to ride on them. The kids do not want to ride on the diesel bus, they want to ride on the electric bus,” Webb said.

Exposure to diesel exhaust increases the risk of a wide range of health outcomes including asthma attacks, cancer, and premature deaths, the American Lung Association said. The organization hosted the event that featured speakers including Dr. Dan Foster, M.D., retired Physician Administrator for Charleston Area Medical Center, and former member of the West Virginia Senate and State Senator Richard D. Lindsay II

House of Delegates member Mike Pushkin, Brian Aluise, Regional Coordinator, Office of Senator Joe Manchin III, Kelly Bragg, Energy Development Specialist, WV Office of Energy, Fred Albert, President, American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia, and Yuan Uy, senior at Parkersburg High School all spoke at the event.

“During my 44-year career as a physician, I saw firsthand the damage that poor air quality can do to children’s health, particularly to their still-developing brains and respiratory systems,” Foster said. “Yet this is nearly impossible for the more than 250,000 public school students in our state, who are exposed on a daily basis to dangerous air pollution from diesel-powered school buses. Very simply, when kids are exposed at a young age to elevated

degrees of air pollution, it can make them more susceptible to many chronic diseases later in life, particularly those affecting their heart and lungs.”

The American Lung Association’s recent polling shows that 60% of West Virginia voters believe that it is important to invest in zero-emission vehicles, like school buses, that will reduce air pollution around children.

Webb said he believes that electric school buses are the future.

“I believe it’s a big proponent to do away with the emissions, the carbon pollutants that are in the air. I think it’s going to go a long way,” he said.

“I think over the next couple of years, I think you’ll see a big huge spike in orders and deliveries.”