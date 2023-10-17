Arclin manufacturing company hosts STEM Celebration Day at Clay Center for more than 150 students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over 150 third graders coming together for a day to work with chemical properties, and learn about anything from making lava lamps to how CO2 can expand a balloon.

Arclin Amines, formally Belle Chemical Company, was host to the Manufacturing Day STEM Celebration at the Clay Center Tuesday for a total of seven elementary schools across Eastern Kanawha County.

Arclin employees led the students around to eight different work stations, showing them demonstrations on a number of STEM-related topics ranging from liquid density, endothermic and exothermic reactions, surface tension, and demonstrating exactly what the company makes through the building of molecules.

Arclin Senior Chemist Heather Henson said it’s important to make science and working with chemical properties fun for the students to help facilitate learning.

“We’re so happy to be a part of this day and to get kids excited about STEM, research shows that we have to get kids excited early on and they will be life-long learners,” Henson said.

Henson’s station was on the State’s of Matter: Learning About Non-Newtonian Fluid, which she said is both a liquid and a solid at the same time.

She said from there the students would make their way around to a number of other stations addressing various other important scientific topics.

“We’re doing endothermic, the bottle gets cold, exothermic, the bottle gets warmer, we’re talking about filtration, we’re talking about lots of different chemical concepts, but just in a way where kids can understand it,” she said.

Henson said Arclin was host to the day in recognition of National Manufacturing Month to introduce the manufacturing industry to young people to make them aware of the high-tech future it is paving the way to create.

“We highlight manufacturing and we highlight all of the different things that kids can get interested in doing and learning about, and we’re just so happy to be a part of today,” she said.

Henson said based on its popularity the event has grown since the manufacturing company was first host to it last year with only one elementary school participating. She said they also doubled in the number of STEM activities they demonstrate to the students.

It’s predicted manufacturers will need to fill 4.6 million jobs over the next decade as the demand for high-tech products grows. Henson said it’s crucial to introduce STEM to kids at an early age now due to this demand and rapidly-evolving job market.

“Studies show that by the time these kids are my age, their career hasn’t even been invented, that’s how quickly science and technology are evolving, and so we want them to get excited, we want them to be life-long learners, but we also want them to know there are good-paying jobs in the community,” Henson said.

Henson said they have already hosted the STEM event for Cedar Grove Elementary students and the Boy Scouts, and they will be taking the activities to the library this Saturday.