Architect who will create space for new magistrates, judge will be chosen this month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The architect responsible for creating space for three new magistrates and one circuit judge added to Kanawha County will be chosen this month.

A committee was formed and they will conduct interviews with the remaining companies in consideration for the project. The Kanawha County Commission met Thursday and discussed the matter.

A five-person committee chose three out of the four companies who submitted proposals to hold interviews with. The three companies are McKinley Architecture and Engineering, Silling Architects, and The Thrasher Group. Interviews are scheduled for September 18.

The committee overseeing the selection of the architecture company are Kanawha County Court Administrator Chris McClung, Maintenance Director Mike Moles, County Manager Jennifer Herrald, Purchasing Director Jeri Whitehead, and Chief Magistrate Traci L. Strickland.

It’s still unclear at this time how the additional space will be manufactured. The commission said once they have a engineering company selected, they will look at ways on how to make space for the additional Magistrates and Circuit Judge.

During the regular session earlier this year, the West Virginia Legislature voted to put three new magistrates and one new circuit judge in Kanawha County. Current judges told the commission that there wasn’t enough space to move the new magistartes and circuit judge into the Judicial Building, unless a project was had to create more space.

100 square feet is needed for a Magistrate Court office, which is something required by the state Supreme Court.

The commission and the current judges in Kanawha County have said they will continue to be a part of the development process for the new space that will be created.