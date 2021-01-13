Applications now being accepted for court vacancy left by King’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is receiving applications immediately for the vacancy on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit serving Kanawha County, following the death of Charlie King.

The state Supreme Court appointed Senior Status Judge Dan O’Hanlon to temporarily fill the vacant seat.

The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is January 27. Interviews will be held on February 11, in Charleston, with in-person and teleconference options available. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above, a release said.

Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Manda Bickoff, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

King died on December 28 at the age of 73. King had served as circuit judge since 1988, including as chief judge on multiple occasions.