Applications for second round of small business grants have to be submitted by Jan. 8

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston will receive applications through Jan. 8 for the second round of Small Business Investment Grants.

The city awarded $76,741 to 17 businesses in the first cycle. Those grants were announced earlier this month.

City of Charleston Communication Specialist MacKenzie Spencer said the first round went to businesses looking for help with a number of improvements.

“Interior improvements, exterior improvements, marketing, advertising, broadband access. They applied for up to $5,000,” Spencer said.

The city received more than 60 applications for the grant money available.

“It’s been a really successful program and we’re looking forward to continuing that,” Spencer said.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the program is even more needed now than when first announced because of the pandemic.

“Marketing and advertising for them right now should be the dollar they’re spending but if they don’t have that dollar we need to help them,” Goodwin said.

Businesses that were awarded funding during the first cycle include: Black Locust Woodshop ($5,000), Charleston Business Machines, Inc. ($4,508), Coco’s ($5,000), The Golden Bagel Company LLC ($5,000), Gourmet Fast LLC ($5,000), Hot Diggity Dogs ($5,000), Kanawha Coin Shop Inc. ($5,000), Kin Ship Goods ($5,000), The Purple Moon Inc. ($1,463), The Red Carpet Lounge ($5,000), Robert’s Running Shop ($5,000), Rock City Cake Company ($5,000), Sam’s Uptown Café ($5,000), Swiftwater General Store ($500), Trident Music Facility ($5,000), Youngs Department Store ($5,000), Zeganz Smoothie Shop LLC ($5,000).

All applications for the second round of funding must be received by the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development by Jan. 8, 2021 at 5 p.m.

All applications must be submitted and received via email at lawrence.malone@cityofcharleston.org.