Applications flowing in for Charleston Roots program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than three dozen applications have been received as of Monday for the Charleston Roots program, officials said on 580-LIVE.

Jordan Ferrell, the Vice President of Communications & Development for Charleston Area Alliance and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin appeared on the 580-WCHS programming on Monday to discuss the early takeoff for the program meant to bring people home.

“Within the hour of announcing, we were seeing applications which is fantastic. Not only were we seeing applications, we were seeing businesses in the area reach out,” Ferrell said.

The program is targeting people with West Virginia ties that can work remotely or fill high-demand positions in the area to move back to the area and receive an incentive package.

The incentive package includes $5,000, mentorship and networking opportunities, and local experiences and memberships tailored to applicants’ lifestyles. There’s also $1,000 for West Virginians who recruit a family member or friend to return to Charleston.

Ferrell said part of the application process is personal background so the alliance can hear people’s intent and where they could fit in.

“Tell us a little about yourself, your lifestyle, things you’re looking to do when you move back. That allows us to connect them to the community in a way that makes sense for their lifestyle,” she said.

Applicants should be 18 years of age or older and currently reside outside of a 50-mile radius of Charleston, West Virginia. The program is targeting full-time employed remote workers or those seeking to fill high-demand jobs in the area. Those interested should apply by visiting CharlestonRoots.com.

Ferrell expects there to be even more applicants in the coming days.

“With this first surge of applications, we are seeing a lot of people saying ‘I want to be home. I want to be close to family. Help me make a way back,'” she said.