Appalachian Power submits petition to update rates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power has submitted a petition to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to update current rates for the modified rate base cost tracker and surcharge mechanism.

Regulators approved the change in August 2021. According to the company, the tracker allows a limited recovery of costs associated with infrastructure investments.

The proposal from Appalachian Power and subsidiary Wheeling Power will increase rates by $12.3 million starting in September. The change represents a 0.77% raise; the commission ordered a 3% annual cap on the tracker.

Customers would see their average monthly bill rise by $1.31.

Appalachian Power has nearly 460,000 customers in West Virginia.