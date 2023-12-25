Appalachian Power proposes transmission line move in Cabin Creek

CABIN CREEK, W.Va. — Appalachian Power wants to make upgrades to a transmission system in Kanawha County that involves relocating a transmission line in Cabin Creek.

Approximately 4 miles of the Cabin Creek 46-kilovolt transmission line would be moved to a more northern location as part of the proposed Cabin Creek – Cedar Grove Transmission Line Rebuild Project.

Appalachian Power said that relocating the line to a more stable and accessible location will allow for crews to “better maintain the power line, replace aging infrastructure, and address stress on the system during periods of peak demand by bringing in modern equipment.”

Spokesperson for the project George Porter said this is one of numerous projects in Kanawha and surrounding counties that the company is working on to try to “modernize the grid.” Porter also cited a need to modernize the equipment. Some pieces used in the Cabin Creek system are over 100 years old according to Porter.

“Some of the equipment out there has been out there since 1910, 1920,” said Porter. “Anything that has reached it’s useful life means it’s time to replace, it’s time to modernize.”

With more modern equipment, Porter says they’ll be better suited during times of “peak demand.” When temperatures drop during the winter or rise in the summer, more electricity is used.

“When peak demand rises, it means the need for electricity rises, which means more electricity will be moving through those lines,” he said.

Parts of the project are mandated by PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission organization that looks over the electric grid in 13 states, including West Virginia.

Porter noted that the company has a pretty good idea on where they want to put the line, but they want to make sure they get input from the people in the Cabin Creek area first. He said this all comes back to making things better for their customers.

“We’re always evaluating our infrastructure and trying to figure out ways to improve reliability for our customers,” Porter said.

Landowners are encouraged to provide feedback about the proposed plans by Tuesday, Jan. 16 using the project website AppalachianPower.com/CabinCreekCedar. A virtual open house is available for landowners to view and learn more about the project.

The company says those within the study area should receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details along with a map of the project area. Appalachian Power also said right-of-way agents representing the company plan to reach out to landowners within the study area to discuss the project further.

“We want to ensure we are working closely with the communities that live here to discuss route options and gather input to minimize impacts,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

Company representatives plan to file an application with the state Public Service Commission sometime in the summer 2024. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2025 with an estimated conclusion by January 2027.