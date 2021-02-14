Appalachian Power: Power from past week’s ice storm expected to be restored Sunday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power is responding to two significant ice-damage weather events over the past week, and making preparations for another damaging weather event into Monday.

According to the company’s latest update at 11 a.m. Sunday, crews continue work to restore service to around 13,000 customers without power in West Virginia that began with an ice storm last week. Additional line workers from outside the company are being secured in anticipation of damage the forecasted storm is likely to bring, the company said.

Counties with the most remaining outages are Cabell, with 4,669 customers out of service, Wayne, with 3,804, and Putnam, with 1,813.

In West Virginia, the company said it expects to have service restored to most remaining customers by Sunday night.